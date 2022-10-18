Evie Combs playing with classmates

Preschool student Evie Combs (left) plays with two classmates Tuesday at United Cerebral Palsy's preschool. Evie suffers from hydrocephalus, which can impede brain function, though she is working to become more independent.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Services for people with disabilities have evolved greatly over the past few decades, and St. Joseph organizations are making an effort to help them increase their independence. 

This week's United Way campaign theme is "individuals with disabilities," and Specialty Industries is a key aspect of that in St. Joseph as a business that has been employing disabled people for 50 years.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

