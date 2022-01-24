Restaurants and storefronts have been hit with supply-chain issues for months, but they aren't the only places feeling the effects. Food banks also are having to adapt to provide for those in need.
Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph doesn't turn anyone in need of food away, but supply-chain delays are creating disruptions for the organization.
Chad Higdon, the executive director of Second Harvest, recognizes that there are many new challenges the food bank is facing.
“We’re in a position that we’re just not able to sustain the amount of food that we’ve been giving out the last couple years,” Higdon said.
Across the country, supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have contributed to an increase in food prices. Several aspects in the food supply chain, including production, point-of-sale employees and even delivery are experiencing labor shortages.
Right now the cost of nearly everything is up, which means families on a tight budget can purchase less. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have risen 6.3% over the past year.
More people are showing up at places like Second Harvest, and for the food bank, that means more mouths to feed. Second Harvest gets its items from a variety of sources, and many of those have been impacted by supply-chain problems.
“Traditionally, a lot of people think of food drives or donations from manufacturers and retail, and that’s certainly a part of it, but really a lot of our budget is spent on purchasing food product and then we also distribute USDA commodities,” Higdon said.
This decrease in supply and increase in demand is not the only problem. With the cost of food rising, monetary donations are not going as far as they used to.
“It’s just a different time, and there’s just different challenges that we’re working through to continue to serve as many families as we can,” Higdon said.
Along with food prices increasing, the cost of trucking is up, and there is a shortage of truck drivers, which is making it hard to get these items to St. Joseph.
“We’re seeing challenges there. Transportation costs are up, so what it would cost to just get a truckload of food delivered to us has increased. There’s a compound of challenges and issues that are happening right now that just makes it a completely different environment than we’ve ever been used to,” Higdon said.
Those who are interested in volunteering with or donating to Second Harvest can visit www.shcfb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.