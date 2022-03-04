Sunday is Black Balloon Day at East Hills Shopping Center, a national event celebrating the lives of those lost to drug overdoses.
Family Guidance Center is preparing for the opportunity to remember overdose victims and to discuss recovery.
It’s important to discuss addiction even though it’s a difficult topic, FGC Clinical Supervisor Beatrice Davidson.
“There’s a lot of what seems to be (taboos) focused around, you know, talking about overdose, talking about substance use,” she said. “A lot of people have been affected by substance issues, mental health issues. They don’t discriminate, and so, it just brings awareness to those in the community.”
The event will be noon to 5 p.m. at the mall, where balloons will be passed out for visitors to write the names of loved ones who died from drug overdoses.
The Family Guidance Center offers peer support specialists, employees who have recovered from their own drug struggles, to those in need. It can help having someone who identifies with patients’ problems, Davidson said.
“A big thing we’ve realized is it doesn’t matter the kind of education you have,” she said. “What matters is if you understand and you’ve been through it. People tend to respond more and connect more with others who they know have had similar struggles.”
Working with someone who empathizes can help a recovering addict feel more confident knowing there’s a path out of addiction, Davidson said.
A key aspect of recovery is understanding that some people need different resources than others. One local advantage is that there are a variety of local organizations depending on the patient’s need, Davidson said, from outpatient centers like Family Guidance Center to inpatient facilities like DeNovo Recovery Center.
The level of care varies by patient as well. Some need just a few weeks, but others might take a lifetime of counseling, Davidson said.
