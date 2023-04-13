With only a few months until school is out, if you haven’t started planning on getting your children enrolled in a summer camp, now is the time.
Officials at the St. Joseph YMCA are expecting at least 100 kids to be enrolled in this year’s summer camp, and there will be plenty of activities to keep them busy.
Children will have the opportunity to spend a full summer exploring Missouri Western State University's campus, where they will engage in different activities ranging from sports to wildlife conservation.
Veronica Vigliaturo, the YMCA child care director, said each week will have different themes, bringing even more entertainment for kids.
“We have theme weeks, which we’re very excited about,” Vigliaturo said. “Our theme weeks for this summer (are) going to be "Aloha Summer," "Superheroes," "Sports Week," a holiday theme for the Fourth of July, "Splash-Topia" and at the very end, we’ll do a camp review.”
While there will be plenty of fun for students to participate in, summer camp doesn't come without some learning.
“We're all about overall wellness of the mind, body, and spirit,” said Tammy Killin, CEO of the YMCA. “So all our activities include that. The kids will have fun and they'll also learn social skills along with some fitness. We take them on walks, they go on field trips and we do exercises with them so that they can have that overall experience. I think families really enjoy that about our program.”
St. Paul Lutheran Church also will be hosting a summer camp, which is a nine-week program for kids in preschool through sixth grade.
Lori Walker, a coordinator at St. Paul Lutheran, said the camp will include trips to the Maryville pool, skating, Worlds of Fun, Science City and other recreational activities.
“We have set activities for every Monday through Friday,” Walker said. “The kids that have been in my program for three or four years, they know the routine because it's consistent. They know how to line up when we go swimming, and they know where to put their towels because we've done it before. It’s fun and the kids are always tired when they get home.”
Walker said the program for preschoolers is quickly filling up, and parents should sign up now if they are interested.
“I’m about full on the pre-K group,” she said. “I can take about five more kids for that one, which will put me at 55 kids but there are 20 places left for those in first through sixth grade, so parents should begin enrollment now.”
The YMCA does accept state subsidies as well as the YMCA fair share program as payments. For details on payments or general information about the program, the YMCA can be contacted at 816-671-9622.
For more information on summer camp at St. Paul Lutheran Church, call 816-279-1110.
