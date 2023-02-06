Missouri and Kansas residents are being recognized for their volunteer service, and the hard work is literally paying off.
In a recent study by AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, Missouri came in 10th in the nation with a formal volunteering rate of 30.5% in 2021 and Kansas came in eighth with a rate of 31.5%.
Jodi Flurry, United Way director of community investment, said she’s encouraged by these volunteer numbers.
“I've always known St. Joseph and this area was very generous because through our annual fundraising campaign, we have a very high per capita giving,” Flurry said. “But to see the rankings of Missouri and Kansas in regards to volunteerism, what is really encouraging as well is that people are willing to get out there and do some hard work.”
According to the study, in 2021, more than 1.4 million residents formally volunteered in the state of Missouri. This totals to 112.9 million hours of service worth an estimated $3.1 billion.
In Kansas, more than 706,000 residents formally volunteered, totaling 53.1 million hours of service. This was worth an estimated $1.4 billion.
In 2021, United Way of Greater St. Joseph had 594 individual volunteers, totaling $180,744. In 2022, there were 852 individual volunteers. That financial impact has not yet been calculated.
“It's really amazing how people get connected and want to serve because they see the impact through their time, whether it's just a couple of hours or whether they're committed to something through a long process, they really see the impact of their work,” Flurry said.
United Way of Greater St. Joseph serves Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. The primary service area is Andrew, Buchanan and Doniphan counties, but assistance does extend farther.
She said while 2022 numbers are still down compared to pre-pandemic, it is an increase from 2020 and 2021. In 2019, United Way of Greater St. Joseph had 1,056 individual volunteers, equaling $322,611. Flurry said there is a national standard rate used to calculate the monetary impact.
United Way works with many other programs in the area to connect volunteers to different organizations. Flurry said people can visit stjosephunitedway.org/volunteer-center to find volunteer opportunities in the area. She encourages people to find something they feel passionate about that will keep them engaged, and if they can’t find that online, call the United Way for more assistance.
“I think we're very fortunate that we have a lot of people who are willing to give up their time to make our community a better place, not just through United Way, but through a lot of different agencies,” Flurry said.
Flurry said volunteering can be a variety of things ranging from answering the phone for an organization that doesn’t have a receptionist to doing difficult maintenance work for a housing program. Either way, she said volunteers help reach more people in the community, as well as make a financial impact.
“You never know what impact you may have or the lives you may touch, but people will be better when you volunteer,” Flurry said.
The AmeriCorps study also states 2.4 million Missouri residents and 1.2 million Kansas residents helped neighbors during the height of the pandemic.
