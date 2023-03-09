Habitat for Humanity hosts Salem State for an alternate Spring Break

St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is gearing up for the arrival of a group of college students dedicating their spring break to making a difference.

“This is our 18th annual collegiate challenge where Habitat for Humanity partners with college kids,” said Shay Homeyer, executive director at Habitat for Humanity. “Instead of going to like Cancun or somewhere really nice and beautiful for spring break, they actually offer to do something very servant-hearted. They're giving back to a community by helping build a home or work on repairing a home for a week in collaboration with other students.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

