Salem State University students have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity during spring break to work on houses in St. Joseph since 2012. A Salem student is seen in this file photo painting a house during a previous visit.
Assistant Dean at Salem State University Bruce Perry said it's the St. Joseph community that keeps his students wanting to return each year.
Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW
Assistant Dean at Salem State University Bruce Perry said it's the St. Joseph community that keeps his students wanting to return each year.
Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW
Shay Homeyer, executive director at Habitat for Humanity, added a 'Survivor' theme to the spring break program this year.
Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW
St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is gearing up for the arrival of Salem State University students who have dedicated their spring break to make a difference.
File photo | News-Press NOW
Salem State University students have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity during spring break to work on houses in St. Joseph since 2012. A Salem student is seen in this file photo painting a house during a previous visit.
St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is gearing up for the arrival of a group of college students dedicating their spring break to making a difference.
“This is our 18th annual collegiate challenge where Habitat for Humanity partners with college kids,” said Shay Homeyer, executive director at Habitat for Humanity. “Instead of going to like Cancun or somewhere really nice and beautiful for spring break, they actually offer to do something very servant-hearted. They're giving back to a community by helping build a home or work on repairing a home for a week in collaboration with other students.”
Tasks for the students will range from hanging drywall and assisting with building homes to working in the Habitat for Humanity store. Eleven Salem State University students from Massachusetts will arrive in St. Joseph on Monday, March 13.
“Our first time coming to St. Joseph was in 2012 and I think this will be our fifth or sixth time coming down,” said Bruce Perry, assistant dean at Salem State University. “We've kind of gone every other year for awhile now.”
Salem State first created spring break service trips after Hurricane Katrina.
“Our students came forward and they really wanted to do some kind of service project to help out,” Perry said. “Initially our focus was in other parts of the country and while going there and we started to learn that there's need all over. We've been to six different states over time.”
Perry said it’s the community that keeps students wanting to return to St. Joseph.
“The program in St. Joseph is really a favorite that the students love to keep coming back to,” Perry said. “There's such great participation from the community. They usually have lots of volunteers that come out, so students get the closest supervision in terms of working with professionals and helping them do the projects. They very much appreciate the hands-on work with skilled folks, helping them build in just such a warm, supportive community. They do so much to really help us feel welcome and appreciated in coming.”
Homeyer decided to add a new element to this collegiate challenge this year by incorporating a theme based on the show "Survivor."
“I thought, let's have a 'Survivor' theme week and that way we can have little daily challenges and the kids will have a little bit of fun with that and can kind of build a team spirit,” Homeyer said. “That way when they win their challenge for the day, we will hang up the team orange or the team black flag on our flagpole and they can claim the rights for the win of the day.”
Habitat for Humanity also is partnering with Missouri Western State University this year to host the students.
“The students will stay at Missouri Western this year,” Homeyer said. “We are also working together so that next year we're hopeful that Missouri Western students will actually go stay at Salem State University and we can share resources that way.”
Homeyer said the entire community can find inspiration through these students' selfless acts.
“Just the community seeing a giving spirit from the young adults,” Homeyer said. “I think it also offers the young adults a chance to really feel good about what they're doing. They have a real sense of pride for being able to show that they're helping the working poor with their homes.”
While the St. Joseph community reaps the benefits from this program, the students also grow on an individual level, Perry said.
“They come back ready to enthuse and to do things,” Perry said. “They come back and become leaders and that's really how the program has sustained itself. Students have been able to really get a lot of good experience. They come back and there are ambassadors for encouraging other students to take the trips as well as becoming leaders in the group to plan the next trip.”
Homeyer said the hope is to continue the program as long as possible.
“I don't foresee that we'll be getting out of this program,” Homeyer said. “It’s just such a wonderful way to build a community and once again build the spirits of college-age children to feel that and be empowered to do volunteerism.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.