A group of students from Salem State University are spending their spring break in St. Joseph building a home for Habitat for Humanity. 

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

A group of Salem State University students is spending their spring break on a construction site in St. Joseph rather than on a beach. 

The students, who arrived Sunday, are donating their time this week to build a home for Habitat for Humanity. With just five days to work, the group is making sure the house is as close to becoming a home by the time they reach their last day.

