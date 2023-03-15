A group of Salem State University students is spending their spring break on a construction site in St. Joseph rather than on a beach.
The students, who arrived Sunday, are donating their time this week to build a home for Habitat for Humanity. With just five days to work, the group is making sure the house is as close to becoming a home by the time they reach their last day.
Presley Joswick, Habitat for Humanity construction supervisor, said it's all about being patient and explaining each part of the job to the students.
"It's a learning process for them, and we're not applying pressure to them by any means. We want (them) to know, to understand what you're doing and learn and not just feel like you're rushed," Joswick said. "We want to teach them. That makes a big difference, especially even having volunteers. If you don't have somebody that's patient and willing to teach you ... it makes a big difference."
Work days for the students typically run from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, the social element has made the job feel more like fun than work.
Most of the students have no background in construction and are learning these tasks for the first time. While putting a house together was intimidating, the group is coming together to see the project through.
"This is my first time ever coming to a site and building a house, and everybody has been doing a really great job on just getting up and trying something new," said Elizabeth Ovalles, a student volunteer from Salem State. "(St. Joseph) has made us feel really welcome, and it's been very special to us, especially since this is our first trip."
Students from Salem visit St. Joseph annually to help Habitat For Humanity. Sam Cardosi, treasurer of the Salem State Community Service group, said excursions like this one help the members meet new people while also learning things in a different community.
"We go to different locations but we've been here before and they always know how to make us feel welcome," Cardosi said. I think everybody on the trip has kind of stepped up because I've seen people who are not used to this kind of thing at all and they're stepping up and they're hard-working and everything so it's a good experience."
Most of the volunteers' time has been spent putting the exterior of the house together while also installing fixtures inside the property.
Habitat's mission is to make housing available and affordable for everyone in need. Although this isn't their community, the week of service is inspiring some of the Salem students to bring what they're learning here home with them.
"It feels really good, it makes me think too about the issues in my own community and the needs in my own community," said Emily Morin, a student volunteer. "I'm a teacher so I'm very involved in the community I'm in now, and I'd love to volunteer for the Habitat near me, just be able to give back, especially post-COVID. We have such a need for homes right now."
The group will wrap up their work on the property at 609 E. Highland Ave. on Friday afternoon.
