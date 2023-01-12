A Missouri Western State University student is hoping a negative experience in her life can be turned into a positive support for others in the community.
Jennifer Langford was inspired by her own experience to create more resources for survivors of sexual assault.
“I've experienced it myself and I think that there's very few resources,” Langford, a sophomore, said. “Just having someone to relate to is good so it was important to me to just provide that. We have finally found the right people to connect with in order to get this started, which is great.”
Langford created a peer support group called "Courage of Survivors." The group plans to meet every Saturday at 2216 Highly St.
“Our first meeting is this Saturday, Jan. 14, and we have kind of two different meetings we're going to do,” Langford said. “The first one is from 12 to 1 p.m. for ages 14 to 17. Then, the next one is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for people 17 and older. I think our first meeting we're going to go over sort of our rules and guidelines and what to expect and then maybe get started on some discussions.”
While the St. Joseph area has some resources for sexual assault victims, Langford said there is still a need for peer groups.
"I think there's basic resources within St. Joe, but this is this is going to be very helpful, beneficial to the people," she said.
Langford’s mother was a big part in helping her take action in creating the support group.
“It was kind of coincidental,” Langford said. “My mom was actually at a meeting and was talking to a nurse and she mentioned that her daughter had experienced sexual assault. Then it kind of got started there. I thought that there should be a group and I was interested in being a part of it.”
Everything started coming together in November with the help of members from the I Am Third Treatment Center.
“They have a lot of community ties and have been setting us up with other people, which has been great,” Langford said. “We have also met other people along the way that are interested in this and have been invested in helping us.”
Langford said she hopes the group brings people together and helps raise more awareness of the importance of these situations.
“It's a huge problem right now,” Langford said. So creating an environment where people who have experienced this can come together and share and be together and feel less alone can be incredibly helpful. It will help provide better resources and make people aware of them. Also, just to have a connection with people who've been through it.”
As Langford finishes her second year of college, she said her experience so far has motivated her to want to make a difference.
“I think that college and this past year has helped me grow and realize some things,” Langford said. “I’ve come into contact with a lot of women and girls and we’ve had some conversations that it's a big problem. I think that it's definitely helped me and encouraged me to get this started here.”
Langford said she has seen a positive response so far and is hopeful to see her group continue to grow.
For more information about this sexual assault support group, visit the Facebook page Courage of Survivors First Peer Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.