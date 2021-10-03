In any given year, about 100 Missouri Western State University students are working toward a career as a social worker.
These students are out in the community during their studies because the experience is valuable. Kim Hall, 48, is a senior in the program and plans to work 40 hours of shadowing in the community next semester.
Hall has been a foster parent for about 12 years to approximately 30 kids. That passion for taking care of kids is why she thought she wanted to go into children’s services, but she said she’s still figuring out her focus.
“As an example, (addiction) I would have never thought that that would be something that I would be interested in, and now I’m more open to that,” Hall said.
Social work covers the spectrum of human life. Jana Frye is the Bachelor of Social Work field education director at Missouri Western, a position she has held for eight years.
“With social work, we truly work with people from the day they’re born until the day they die and every day in between,” Frye said.
The Missouri Western student social workers can go into environments like hospitals, mental health facilities, nursing/hospice care, foster programs, schools, drug treatment and even law enforcement agencies.
“For example, this semester I have a student that is at Big Brothers Big Sisters, I have a student that is at Mosaic,” Frye said. “I have students that are in child care centers around town, I have students that are working with St. Joseph Youth Alliance.”
The program has been accredited at Missouri Western since the 1970s.
On Oct. 9, students within the social work program will be raising funds in the annual “Change for Change” event at the corner of 28th Street and Mitchell Avenue. The money goes toward helping the homeless population in St. Joseph.
Also, the annual “Walk for Homeless” will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. That money also goes to help homeless people.
“We take that same walk that the homeless folks use to go to different places that they receive services,” Frye said.
