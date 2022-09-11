Lisa Horn at the desk

St. Joseph WIC Coordinator Lisa Horn uses a pamphlet to outline some of WIC’s services Tuesday at the St. Joseph Health Department. WIC services no longer are available at Mosaic’s maternity ward, but the hope is that operations will resume at the hospital when more employees are available, Horn said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

WIC certification no longer is available on Mosaic Life Care’s maternity ward, a move officials with the St. Joseph Health Department say they hope is temporary but is expected to last at least a year.

The decision will help the health department use its resources most efficiently while dealing with current staff shortages, St. Joseph WIC Coordinator Lisa Horn said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.