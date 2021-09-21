St. Kolbe-Puckett celebrates three years with new accreditation

An addiction recovery center in St. Joseph now will be able to access more funding and grants as it grows thanks to receiving accreditation from a state agency.
St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing works with people suffering from addiction to find a pathway to recovery. Dr. Dustin Smith, the center's co-founder and a physician, said St. Kolbe-Puckett has hit a few milestones lately.
"We just celebrated our third year in existence. We opened the door three years ago with no resources, with simply a prayer and a mission to serve those individuals who did not have access to care," he said.
Now, the group is happy to see the hard work pay off with a new accreditation.
"The Department of Mental Health has provided us with certification, that we are an organization that meets their standards. And in so doing, it's going to open the doors to a lot of additional funding and grants for us to grow our services even further," Smith said.
Smith said the staff has handled the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic head-on. They saw how hard it was not only on themselves but the patients and community as well.
"They've all given a lot of hours and a lot of energy, a lot of time in order to make sure this mission was possible. Having these additional resources and having this accreditation shows that the mission was worthy and those efforts were worthwhile," he said. "And for all the hundreds of patients that we've served in the community and the hundreds that we will go on to serve, it speaks to the fact that we have their outcomes as our primary focus."
Smith uses an approach that provides typically hard-to-get medications that can help those trying to recover from addiction.
"The primary medication to help with opioid abuse is buprenorphine. That medication has a cap on it," Smith said. "I want to provide it to those who would otherwise be turned away to see if they can have similar outcomes. And that's what we've been able to prove is that just because an individual doesn't have insurance, if we provide them with the best medications possible and connect them with the right resources, they can become healthy medically."
Issues involving drugs affect more than just individuals, so the St. Kolbe-Puckett staff is working to solve this issue and aid with larger problems.
"There are times when people with substance abuse get pushed to partake in crimes and activity that is not consistent with who they are. And when we relieve that pressure of having to relieve their illness, they can focus on just feeling normal and getting back to work and reconnecting with their kids and their families," Smith said. "Those behaviors go away, and that's what we, again, are not just treating the individual. It's helping their family; it's helping the community."
Those struggling with addiction can find help through several agencies in St. Joseph, including the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, the Family Guidance Center and The Center, a Samaritan Center.
