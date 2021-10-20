The St. Joseph YMCA will begin utilizing the leadership of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City, at least temporarily, but the authority for decisions here will remain in the hands of local board members.
The move comes Nov. 1 as the St. Joseph YMCA's interim CEO Jeff Collen prepares to reenter retirement next week after serving in a leadership role for the past eight months.
“The authority rests here, as it always has. This is still an independent corporation – an independent YMCA,” Collen said.
Lorin Affield of the Atchison, Kansas, YMCA will be on hand at the St. Joseph facility, located at 3601 North Village Drive, two to three days a week. The Atchison YMCA is part of the Kansas City office.
“He’ll be involved in the community similar to the things that I was doing, and he’ll know what kind of support is needed,” Collen said.
His supervisor out of Kansas City will be Gary Linn, vice president of operations.
Collen identified three goals he hopes the support will bring: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
The local board will review how the relationship with the Kansas City YMCA works during the next year and then make a final decision on leadership at that time. That decision could include hiring a new local CEO or merging St. Joseph under Kansas City.
“The board here in St. Joseph has now contracted beginning Nov. 1 with the Y in Kansas City,” Collen said.
In the past year, the St. Joseph YMCA sold its Downtown facility to the founder of the Trex Mart convenience stores and also offloaded its Camp Marvin Hillyard for approximately $676,000.
The sale of those two assets took the YMCA out of debt. The YMCA’s history in St. Joseph goes back 138 years.
