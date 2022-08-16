ST. JOSEPH TRANSIT

A rider gets off a bus at the Downtown transfer station Tuesday a day after the St. Joseph Transit expansion went into effect.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph Transit changed its bus routes at the beginning of this week, and as expected, some adjustments still need to be made.

The expansion has been years in the making. The last time St. Joseph Transit did a community survey was in the early 2000s. Since then, the city’s population has grown to the east.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.