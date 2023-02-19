St. Joseph’s Restaurant Week offers new charity option

While Restaurant Week encourages residents to branch out and try out new local businesses, this year the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is offering another way to give back.
“The St. Joseph Chamber approached us this year when they were planning for Restaurant Week and asked if we could be a nonprofit partner this year,” said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest Community Food Bank. “We were delighted to work with them and happy to announce that Altec Industries is matching up to $20,000 in donations throughout the event over the next week and a half.”
Higdon said this is the first Restaurant Week that includes fundraising for Second Harvest. Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 26.
“The chamber traditionally has been a great partner to nonprofits but this is the first time we've been directly involved in St. Joe Restaurant Week,” Higdon said. “So we're really happy to participate and we think it's going to be a great event this year.”
With the current high cost of living, Higdon said shining a light on his organization couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Right now there's just a tremendous need and the resources we've seen over the last couple of years have really dried up,” Higdon said. “The food programs have gone away. A lot of the support for families in need has really kind of gone away but the need is still tremendously high.”
Higdon said Second Harvest is struggling to keep up with the number of people who are in need.
“This just comes at a great time for us,” Higdon said. “If you go out in our warehouse right now, you'll see a lot of empty shelves. It's just a different time right now as we're trying to help as many as many families as we can through the recovery with high inflation and a lot of the things that are impacting households. This really brings awareness and is going to help us to really be there for families right now.”
Restaurant Week also comes at a time when business typically slows down for many eateries.
“This is a really a great time to support restaurants with Valentine's Day and football season coming to an end,” Higdon said. “It's kind of a slower time for restaurants. So, this is a great opportunity to get out and support local businesses and also support Second Harvest.”
All 36 participating businesses will offer quick and easy ways to give back to Second Harvest.
“Throughout the week, there will be tip jars where people can dip their credit card in and make donations to Second Harvest Food Bank,” said Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “So it's a great way to fill up yourself on some great food but also provide some food to those less fortunate.”
