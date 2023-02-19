St. Joseph’s Restaurant Week offers new charity option

While Restaurant Week encourages residents to branch out and try out new local businesses, this year the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is offering another way to give back.

“The St. Joseph Chamber approached us this year when they were planning for Restaurant Week and asked if we could be a nonprofit partner this year,” said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest Community Food Bank. “We were delighted to work with them and happy to announce that Altec Industries is matching up to $20,000 in donations throughout the event over the next week and a half.”

