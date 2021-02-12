Despite the cold weather on Friday, community members still came to the St. Joseph Pregnancy Clinic to drop off donations for the statewide baby shower.
Libby Owens, the executive director of the St. Joseph PRC said events like this help when people are not coming in on a regular basis due to the pandemic.
"I am so encouraged because they're helping moms, they don't even know, but they are moms in our community and when our community is strong, and caring like that, then that is going to carry over to the to the moms they're going to be, encouraged and then that will actually help how that mom cares for her baby," Owens said.
In just the first six weeks of the year, the St. Joseph PRC has been about to help 71 women, according to Owens.
"We anticipate 2021 to be a very good year for us in the sense of helping and sharing with those moms in need," Owens said. "If we can come alongside them while they're pregnant, or just after they've had the baby. That's what we want to be able to do. And today it's evident that our community says that that's important."
Some community members donated earlier in the week before the event, Owens said 16 families donated in total.
"When you think about that here, it's helping many babies, not just one or two," Owens said.
Earnestine and Charles Blakley shared why it was important for them to contribute.
"We consider it a great blessing and a great opportunity to be able to help babies," Earnestine Blakley said.
Those who missed the event and would like to make a donation can do so by calling 816-387-8090 and setting up a time to drop off items.
Owens said they are still in need of clothes, diapers 4, 5, and 6, socks new pacifiers and baby wipes.