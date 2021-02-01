The St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center is taking part in a statewide baby shower next month.
Spirit FM has invited pregnancy centers and other businesses across the state to take part in the event on Friday, Feb. 12.
"We're excited about Missouri's biggest baby shower and the fact that we've been invited to be a part of that," Libby Owens, executive director of the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center, said. "Our community, friends in the community of PRC, are asked to bring by donations that day ... from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m."
Owens said specific needs include diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6, socks, new pacifiers and baby wipes.
Items collected will be distributed throughout the St. Joseph community, Owens said.
In 2020, 249 women were helped through crisis clinic appointments, classes, the maternity closet, emergency services and post-abortion recovery at the Pregnancy Resource Center, Owens said. She said she expects a greater need this year.
"We want to be ready and we will work with other agencies in town when there's emergency assistance needed so that we can make sure that those babies are getting the supplies," Owens said.
Items that collected are for a wide variety of people, including expecting mothers, new mothers and mothers of young children.
"Sometimes too, it's just they're trying to make it by paycheck to paycheck, and so we're able to offer emergency assistance, but that's on a limited basis, usually once a year," Owens said. "If the community provides the items that we need, we'll be able to help more women."
Those who would like to donate to the event can drop items by the Pregnancy Resource Center at 1502 N. 36th St. Anyone who wants to donate prior to the event can call 816-387-8090 to set up a drop-off time.