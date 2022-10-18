The Open Door Food Kitchen is ringing in the start of the holiday season with its second annual muffin fundraiser to help keep people fed in St. Joseph.

“We have been feeding the hungry in St. Joseph since 1984 and it is an ongoing project,” said Marsha Rosenthal, president of the food kitchen's board of directors. “We will be here hopefully until they don't need us anymore, but we have a lot of hungry people. We serve a lunch every day of every year, whether it's a holiday or not. We have very devoted staff.”

