The Open Door Food Kitchen is ringing in the start of the holiday season with its second annual muffin fundraiser to help keep people fed in St. Joseph.
“We have been feeding the hungry in St. Joseph since 1984 and it is an ongoing project,” said Marsha Rosenthal, president of the food kitchen's board of directors. “We will be here hopefully until they don't need us anymore, but we have a lot of hungry people. We serve a lunch every day of every year, whether it's a holiday or not. We have very devoted staff.”
The food kitchen staff is made up of volunteers from a variety of local organizations.
“It's done considerably by church groups, organizations, local individuals, businesses and we appreciate everything that everybody does for us,” Rosenthal said. “We serve men, women and children from all walks of life whether they're the working poor, the homeless, the mentally challenged, just living from day to day or paycheck to paycheck.”
Funding for the food kitchen comes entirely from donors and volunteers.
“We get no state or federal funding at all. We just depend on generous donors,” Rosenthal said.
In only its second year, the muffin sale is the primary fundraiser for the food kitchen. Community members can pick between four flavors — banana nut, blueberry, chocolate chip and cinnamon crunch — and buy them at six for $15. Orders can be picked up at the food kitchen.
The money from the fundraiser goes toward keeping the Open Door Food Kitchen running, and Rosenthal said it brought in a considerable amount of money through sales and donations.
“Every single cent goes towards running the Open Door Food Kitchen, whether it's staff salaries, turning on the lights, using the gas, whatever it takes, food that we have to sometimes go out and buy,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal said the kitchen serves 150 to 200 people a day, and she emphasized the importance of keeping the food kitchen as a resource in the community.
“A lot of them are such good friends because they see each other for so many years,” Rosenthal said. “They're like family. We think we have a large impact. We take care of the ones who are hungry and we don't ask any questions when they walk in.”
The food kitchen has officially moved into its new location at 615 S. Eighth St. and has seen great benefits with the new facility.
“It's a nice location,” Rosenthal said. “It's kind of in the middle of the campus of everyone who is needy, and so it helps a lot. This location is more disability-oriented. It's more open so that when volunteers are serving they can see the patrons when they're eating and the patrons can see everyone cooking and serving them. So it's brighter and friendlier because of that. We also have more storage than we did in our previous space.”
The holiday festivities are also returning at the food kitchen this year for the first time since the pandemic. Rosenthal said for Halloween, they will have a crafts table for kids. McDonald's will serve patrons on Nov. 19, the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and on Dec. 17, the food kitchen will host a Christmas party where each patron will get a gift.
