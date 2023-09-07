Open Door Food Kitchen preparing for annual fundraiser
The Open Door Food Kitchen is asking the community for support as it brings back its annual muffin fundraiser to provide for those in need.

For nearly 40 years, staff and volunteers have helped feed over 200 people each day. The fundraiser will help them provide for those in need. Muffins are sold by the half dozen on the food kitchen’s website, and the last day to order is Sept. 29.

