The Open Door Food Kitchen is asking the community for support as it brings back its annual muffin fundraiser to provide for those in need.
For nearly 40 years, staff and volunteers have helped feed over 200 people each day. The fundraiser will help them provide for those in need. Muffins are sold by the half dozen on the food kitchen’s website, and the last day to order is Sept. 29.
Executive Director Katie Burris said rising costs have made it difficult to provide visitors with a second plate of food or any other drinks outside of water and lemonade.
“Milk is a big deal, and we go through at least eight gallons a day and probably more if we had it and had it to serve,” she said. “So milk has been kind of a touchy subject lately because, you know, most churches know to bring it in, and some can’t afford to bring in eight gallons of milk.”
Burris worries when she can’t provide for the patrons because what is served in the kitchen may be their only meal of the day.
“I get concerned, you know, you worry about people, it’s hot and winter’s coming,” she said. “And I just want them to be able to eat at least one good meal a day. That’s all we strive for.”
The efforts by Burris and her team do not go unnoticed by visitors like Timothy Thomason.
“We appreciate all the work they do here, and I thank everybody,” he said. “I don’t know everybody and stuff like that, but I see them when I come in. I appreciate their work, I appreciate their honor to help people like myself in this situation.”
Thomason lost his job a few months ago, and the only income he receives now is from donating plasma.
“With a food pantry like this, to where you can come and get a good hot meal, you know, at least once a day, seven days a week, is very important to me,” he said.
Diana Latham visits the kitchen two or three times a week to donate clothing as part of her group, the Eighth Street Backpackers. She was inspired to volunteer after working as a case management manager at the Salvation Army.
“I saw guys with frozen toes, fingers, noses, ears, things of that nature and realized that they need these items to stay alive and to stay well,” she said.
Showing love to those in need is important for her.
“Knowing that I’m doing the Lord’s work and doing his will makes me full of joy and happy to be able to give out things that help other people,” she said. “Some of them I’ve known for quite a few years, about 10 years. So, it’s nice to see them grow and just get jobs and move forward in their life, and to be able to help them stay comfortable out here in the weather.”
A half-dozen of muffins cost $17, and they will be ready to pick up at the Open Door Food Kitchen on Oct. 11. Anyone looking to donate food or clothing can visit between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. or call to set a time to come by and donate.
