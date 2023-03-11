Community members enjoyed day two of the 70th Annual Pancake Days hosted by the St. Joseph Area Lions Club.
Breakfast lovers flocked to the Mayes Memorial Armory on Friday and Saturday for the annual all-you-can-eat weekend event that featured fluffy pancakes, sausage links and joyful company.
Frank Still, Director of the St. Joseph’s Lions Club, said the goal of the fundraiser is to benefit the Lions Club mission of sight research and other charities.
“The clubs here in Saint Joe contribute money to AFL-CIO community center for eyeglasses for individuals that can't afford them,” Still said. “This is just one way we like to help the community; we do many other fundraisers as well.”
The Lion's Club has had no problem raising funds to benefit those in need as they have been serving hundreds of all you can eat pancakes since Friday morning.
“Between 8:30 and noon, we’ve served probably close to 2,000 people,” said Still. “On average we serve about 4,000 people. So, that’s about 12,000 pancakes we’re making if not more.”
With the number of residents showing their support for the fundraiser, Still has no doubt they will be serving more than 12,000 pancakes before the weekend is complete.
“This is our biggest fundraiser we have each year,” he said. “We have individuals that come out here two or three times during the weekend and eat every day, so I have no doubt we’ll be serving more pancakes than we’re expecting.”
The 70th Annual Pancake fundraiser will wrap up on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Army National Guard Armory, 301 N. Woodbine Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.