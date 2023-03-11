70th annual Lions Club

Members of the St. Joseph Lions Club prepare a batch of pancakes for local residents.

 By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW

Community members enjoyed day two of the 70th Annual Pancake Days hosted by the St. Joseph Area Lions Club.

Breakfast lovers flocked to the Mayes Memorial Armory on Friday and Saturday for the annual all-you-can-eat weekend event that featured fluffy pancakes, sausage links and joyful company.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

