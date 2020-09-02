The giveaway is a little later than usual and the process will look different, but thanks to an influx of donations local students will be able to receive new shoes for the school year.
Soles for Christ, the AFL-CIO program that annually gives away more than a thousand pairs of shoes to children, will be held later this month at the Civic Arena.
The plan is to have kids ranging from kindergarteners to seniors in high school from Buchanan County families pick out shoes between 3 and 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 21 to 23, and Andrew and Doniphan county families will be able to participate Thursday, Sept. 24.
Back in early July, News-Press NOW reported that only 26 pairs of shoes had been donated for the program this year. Since then, an influx of donations has resulted in AFL-CIO having 1,346 pairs of shoes to give away, which is fairly close to the goal of 1,500 pairs.
“We put value on each pair of shoes of $25. That’s just a ballpark figure we came up with, some of the shoes are worth a lot more than that,” AFL-CIO Executive Director Penny Adams said. “Many times parents will leave here crying, they are so thankful for the help and so relieved that they know their kids are going to have a decent pair of shoes.”
However, to make the distribution run smoothly, AFL-CIO still needs additional volunteers, as only 29 have confirmed at this time. To hold the free giveaway, between 90 and 100 volunteers are needed, Adams said.
Some of the jobs are physically demanding, such as the set-up crew, shoe fitters and the tear-down crew. Along with the change in venue, the program also will rely on volunteers to disinfect areas after every kid tries on new shoes.
“So the next family walks in (and) can walk into a clean station,” Adams said. “We’ve chosen that building (Civic Arena) because we can make it spread out farther to keep people at a safe distance while they’re in the building.”
Masks will be required inside the building, and only one parent per household will be allowed into the fitting room with children.
Throughout the years, Soles for Christ has had the pleasant side effect of boosting children’s self esteem.
“People sit down and wait on you, they look at your feet, you get to try on a variety of shoes,” Adams said. “The kids are so excited when they’re done.”
Last year 1,120 pairs of shoes were distributed to the community through the program.
Those interested in donating shoes to Soles for Christ can drop them off at the AFL-CIO office at 1203 S. Sixth St. Staff ask that those leaving donations call the Help Me Now hotline at 816-364-1131. Anyone interested in volunteering at the giveaway also can call the hotline.
If area schools close due to COVID-19 issues before the event takes place, Soles for Christ will be postponed until 2021.