To date the Soles for Christ program run by AFL-CIO has given away 14,885 shoes to local students, kindergartners up to seniors in high school.
Last year the shoe fitting at the Civic Arena had to be cancelled because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, but the program still delivered 114 shoes to area schools.
“Some of these kids, as I’ve told you before, these are the only new shoes they get,” Executive Director Penny Adams said. “It's gotten to where the kids who've been in the program a couple years, they'll bring in their old shoes and want to donate them back for somebody else.”
Unfortunately, Soles for Christ does not accept used shoes, although they appreciate the kids that want to pay the good sentiment they felt, back to other kids.
The plan is to fit youth from Andrew, Buchanan and Doniphan Counties for shoes at the Civic Arena before school starts, which is why AFL-CIO is now accepting donations to their facility at 1203 North 6th Street.
“Not infant size, but you know, a little bit bigger, up through adults. Bring them, pick up as many pairs as you’d like,” Adams said. “It’s a tax deductible donation.”
On donation day kids will have their feet measured by volunteers before they get to try on their new school shoes.
During 2019, Soles for Christ distributed 1,120 pairs of new shoes (valued at $28,000).
The average value of a donated pair of a shoes is estimated to cost between $25 to $30, but there are individuals that go above and beyond and spend more.
AFL-CIO said the goal of the program is to improve self-esteem and excitement for the new school year, as well as helping parents to relieve one of their monetary expenses.
Leftover donations from Soles for Christ are used by area schools throughout the year.
To find out more about the program or to contact AFL-CIO about a drop off call the Help-Me Hotline at 816-364-1131.
