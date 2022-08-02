Soles for Christ

Children try on shoes during the annual shoe giveaway for Soles for Christ on Tuesday at Civic Arena. More than 15,000 pairs of shoes have been provided to children since the event started two decades ago.

The start of another school year is just a few weeks away, and for many area students, Tuesday came with the excitement of a new pair of shoes.

For two decades, Soles for Christ has provided new shoes to children in need, and this year is no different.

