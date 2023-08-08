Many area kids in need will be stepping into school in style with new shoes thanks to an annual program through the AFL-CIO.
The AFL-CIO, with the help of 150 volunteers, hosted the 21st annual Soles for Christ shoe giveaway, which began Tuesday and continues Wednesday. Families from Buchanan, Andrew, Donovan, DeKalb and Clinton counties were all welcome to get a pair of shoes and two pairs of Bomba socks for free.
“At the beginning school year, there’s so many expenses associated with it and a lot that people don’t really realize,” said Nichi Seckinger, executive director of the AFL-CIO. “They have book fees and they have locker fees and all kinds of things now ... things like that just end up being such an expensive endeavor.
“And for a lot of our families, they just don’t have the funds to be able to do it,” Seckinger continued. “So this gives them a little bit of a break and it provides kids with the shoes they need to participate in gym class.”
All footwear was donated by the AFL-CIO, local businesses, churches and community members throughout the year in preparation for the event.
On average, Soles for Christ provides shoes to roughly 1,100 students each year. These new shoes are handed out in hopes of promoting confidence for the students.
“For some of our kids, this is the only new thing they have for the whole school year,” Seckinger said. “So we just think it’s really important for them to be able to start the year fresh and have something new along with their peers, something that they can be proud of and give them a little confidence boost.”
Danielle O’Kelly, a parent and bus driver for the St. Joseph School District, said she has seen the need in the district firsthand.
“It definitely helps for the lower-income children who need them,” O’Kelly said. “I drive school buses for the district and we see a lot of children that need clothes and shoes and having an organization like this really helps a lot of us get the kids what they need.”
Soles for Christ continues Wednesday, Aug. 9, with distribution starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. at the Scottish Rite at 515 N. Sixth St. The organization accepts shoe donations year-round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.