Soles for Christ provides new shoes to students
Video play button

Many area kids in need will be stepping into school in style with new shoes thanks to an annual program through the AFL-CIO.

The AFL-CIO, with the help of 150 volunteers, hosted the 21st annual Soles for Christ shoe giveaway, which began Tuesday and continues Wednesday. Families from Buchanan, Andrew, Donovan, DeKalb and Clinton counties were all welcome to get a pair of shoes and two pairs of Bomba socks for free.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.