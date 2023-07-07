Soles for Christ continues two decades of service

Nichi Seckinger, executive director of AFL-CIO Community Services, speaks on Thursday at the organization's depot and thrift shop. She oversees the Soles for Christ program, which has been in operation for 20 years.
Shoes ready for donation on Aug. 8 and 9 at the Downtown Scottish Rite freemasonry building are seen Thursday at AFL-CIO Community Services.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
A community agency is accepting donations to help send kids back to class in style.
AFL-CIO Community Services is gathering shoes for the annual Soles for Christ campaign, which since 2003 has accepted donations for students in kindergarten through 12th grade who attend school in Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb and Clinton counties in Missouri, as well as Doniphan County, Kansas.
AFL-CIO is asking donors to give either shoes suitable for a child or teenager, money to buy shoes for those with particularly specific size differentiations or time so that they can volunteer on the actual Soles for Christ days on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Wednesday, Aug. 9. The distribution will occur at the Scottish Rite freemasonry center, 515 N. Sixth St. Since its inception, Soles for Christ has donated more than 16,500 pairs of shoes.
Nichi Seckinger, executive director of AFL-CIO Community Services, said one of the leading challenges the effort faces is not just in obtaining enough shoes, but shoes of the right kinds. Shoes sized "6" or so are common, but folks don't necessarily think about the 10th, 11th and 12th graders who also benefit, many of whom need adult sizes.
"I don't think people realize how big 12th graders' feet are," she said. "So, you know, when you get past their freshman year in high school, it's really not uncommon for students to be in adult-sized shoes. The majority of them are. And those are kind of hard shoes to get ahold of."
Even so, the program usually ends up with excess gifts, and to make everything go smoothly, donors are asked to give shoes at the AFL-CIO Community Services depot, 1203 N. Sixth St., no later than Wednesday, Aug. 2. Shoes will be still be taken until Friday, Aug. 4. This applies to managing the stock of footwear, but financial contributions can be made at any time.
Soles for Christ originated as a partnership with Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish of St. Joseph, where congregants developed the idea of a shoe donation program after seeing a successful effort on an overseas mission trip. Lacking the organizational development to initiate such a program on their own, they partnered with AFL-CIO Community Services. Seckinger has led the organization for two years now.
"It's remarkable how many shoes have been donated to the program," she said. "If at the end of the program, there's funds left, we have a couple of different distributors that we work with that we will buy a pretty large quantity of shoes from to help us get started for next year. So we always have enough, thanks to the generosity of the community. "
