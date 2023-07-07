Soles for Christ continues two decades of service
A community agency is accepting donations to help send kids back to class in style.

AFL-CIO Community Services is gathering shoes for the annual Soles for Christ campaign, which since 2003 has accepted donations for students in kindergarten through 12th grade who attend school in Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb and Clinton counties in Missouri, as well as Doniphan County, Kansas.

