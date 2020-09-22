The Social Welfare Board released its annual fiscal year report, and this past year they have seen an increase of 1,212 individual patient visits, plus saved more than $2 million in unnecessary emergency room visits in Buchanan County.
The majority of the patients have been women at 68% and the top four diagnoses have been diabetes, hypertension, depression and anxiety.
But perhaps the statistic that jumps out the most is the amount of medication savings for patients. More than 33,500 medications were dispensed, which were worth $7 million in market value. However, that only cost the clinic $20,000.
Executive Director Lindah Judah explained how those savings came into play in Buchanan County.
“We actually leveraged six different resources. We have a replenishment program… we get direct relief from Medicare, we buy through group-purchasing organizations… we get donations, and then we really use the patients assistance program,” Judah said. “We just started a voucher program, so any medication that we can’t get through any of those other resources, we can then give the patient a voucher to go to a local pharmacy.”
The medications go to patients that live below the federal poverty line, and many times the Social Welfare Board is their only option to meet their healthcare needs.
The increase in clinic patients this year may be from the pandemic or the economic repercussions of the pandemic. It’s hard to pinpoint the root cause, but Judah believes both could be contributing factors.
Dr. Bob Stuber has been practicing medicine for more than 40 years. He’s the president of the Social Welfare Board.
Back in 2009, the Social Welfare Board was the first clinic in the United States to be recognized for providing outstanding and quality medical care from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
“It’s really tough to get that, too,” Stuber said. “You really do have to have quality and very good measurements to support what you’re doing.”
The Social Welfare Board is also responsible for helping individuals with dental care in Buchanan County that have less income.
The dental program is a finalist to receive $25,000 from State Farm. If they are among the top 40 programs to receive the most votes at neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2034751 they will receive the money. Individuals can vote up to ten times, per day beginning September 23.
The money would greatly assist the funds the Social Welfare Board typically receives from the county's gaming fund, which is short because the St. Jo Frontier Casino's was closed for a prolonged period during the outbreak of the pandemic.
To receive medical and dental services at the clinic individuals or families must be uninsured and earn an income below the federal poverty level. The estimated income for an individual 200% under the poverty line is $24,120, and for a family of four it’s around $49,200.
The Social Welfare Board is the oldest free and charitable clinic in the United States.