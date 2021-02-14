The Social Welfare Board has earned an important designation.
The board's clinic at Patee Market has been recertified as a Patient Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for the fourth time. In layman's terms, that means the free clinic in Buchanan County provides safe, quality care for the most needy in our community.
The clinic had to pass certification in six different areas, among them minimizing patient costs and confusion.
“Having an outside agency, you know, come in and look at what you're doing, and shine that flashlight around, I used to say like the Betty Crocker seal of approval, you know, but it’s the NCQA for quality health care,” said Linda Judah, executive director of the Social Welfare Board.
Judah said the majority of the clinic's patients are the “working poor,” meaning they are employed at one or more jobs without health insurance provided by those businesses. For an individual or a family to qualify for the free clinic, they have to live under the poverty line. There are about 6,200 patients at the clinic.
“There are a significant amount of reports that we have to submit to NCQA,” Judah said. “The number of our patients whose blood pressure are improving, whose (hemoglobin) A1C are improving, medication reconciliation ... how quick a patient can access our clinic for care.”
Dr. Robert Stuber is the president of the Social Welfare Board, and his relationship with the clinic began around 2002. He has practiced medicine for more than 40 years.
“By having the NCQA accreditation (it shows) we have earned the respect from the medical community,” Stuber said. “That's very important, because we rely on the specialists in the medical community to aid us in our care of our patients.”
The Social Welfare Board prides itself as being the oldest free and charitable clinic in the United States. It is located at 904 S. 10th St. on the first floor of Patee Market.