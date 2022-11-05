Payton Morgan points out the difference in SNAP guidelines for the upcoming fiscal year. She is the SNAP outreach coordinator at Second Harvest Community Food Bank and assists people through the application process for SNAP.
The price of everything seems to be rising, so statewide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program guidelines have been adjusted in response.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, undergoes a cost-of-living adjustment every October for the upcoming fiscal year. This year, income guidelines have increased by about $100.
For example, a four-person household with a maximum monthly gross income of $3,007 per month now qualifies for SNAP benefits. In the previous fiscal year, a four-person household had to have an income of less than $2,871.
“There were so many people that said ‘I just make $5 over. I’m not going to get approved because I make $5 over.’ This really opens the door for a lot of those people,” said Payton Morgan, SNAP outreach coordinator at Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
The maximum amount awarded also has increased. A family of four previously could receive a maximum of $835 per month, and now the amount is up to $939.
Melissa Wolf, deputy director for the Family Support Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services, said standard deductions also have increased, including utilities and medical. And the threshold for reporting a change in income level has been changed to $125 per month.
“There was a significant change but we’ve seen that kind of steadily grow, ratchet up since 2020,” Wolf said. “But yes, this was a pretty significant cost-of-living adjustment.”
Second Harvest is a SNAP outreach partner with the state department and assists people with applying for the benefit. Morgan said she is seeing a huge increase in applicants as the cost of living increases. She said from 2021 to 2022, she saw a 35% increase in applicants.
She encourages anyone who falls within the new guidelines to apply.
“Every little bit helps in my opinion,” Morgan said. “I’ve had people say that they only get approved for $15, and there’s other times I know that people would just give anything to have those $15. So, I think every little bit does help.”
To apply for SNAP, visit mydss.mo.gov/food-assistance/apply-for-snap. People can apply online or find the nearest location to apply in person. In St. Joseph, the Missouri Department of Social Services is located at 525 Jules St.
Wolf also said the department has two SNAP outreach partners in Northwest Missouri to help with the application process, including the University of Missouri Extension Office and Feeding Missouri, which includes Second Harvest.
Morgan said if people contact Second Harvest, she will help them through the application process. From there, the Department of Social Services handles the case and has 30 days to determine if the applicant qualifies. Morgan will ensure the department receives the application, advocate for the applicant and help with any follow-up information that may be needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.