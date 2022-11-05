Payton Morgan

Payton Morgan points out the difference in SNAP guidelines for the upcoming fiscal year. She is the SNAP outreach coordinator at Second Harvest Community Food Bank and assists people through the application process for SNAP.

The price of everything seems to be rising, so statewide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program guidelines have been adjusted in response.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, undergoes a cost-of-living adjustment every October for the upcoming fiscal year. This year, income guidelines have increased by about $100.

