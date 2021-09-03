Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, known by many as food stamps, are about to get a boost.
The change is happening nationwide as of Oct. 1, and it will make an impact locally, as the 19 counties Second Harvest Community Food Bank covers receive around 580,000 meals in SNAP-related benefits, according to the food bank’s Chief Development Officer Michelle Fagerstone.
“This actually isn’t an increase in SNAP benefits. What it is is more of a modernization,” Fagerstone said. “The current formula being used for the SNAP benefit calculation is based on a 1975 formula.”
The cost of food obviously has gone up since that year, and the increase to SNAP will add 40 cents to the average meal served.
According to the Missouri Department of Social Services, there are about 12,836 individuals receiving SNAP benefits in Buchanan County. That adds up to about $21.6 million in assistance locally.
Second Harvest helps individuals fill out paperwork for SNAP benefits, including senior citizens. Sometimes people do not realize they qualify for the program, Fagerstone said.
“We have a specialist here on staff that helps them navigate through the applications,” she said. “If you’ve never seen an application --Missouri is fortunate, it’s not that difficult of an application, Kansas is a different story – it’s a very complicated application.”
Second Harvest also provides 40 mobile food pantries every month which are open to anyone and there are no income requirements.
One of the reasons Fagerstone wants information about food assistance programs to be widely shared within the community is because of the pandemic. She pointed out that individuals who come down with COVID-19 still have to quarantine, which means they may miss a paycheck.
Comparing the demand from 2019 to 2020, Second Harvest distributed nearly double the amount of food and that increase has not dwindled in 2021, she said.
“We’re still seeing an increase of 40% to 50%,” Fagerstone said. “We have a hard time getting in protein, we have a hard time getting in dairy products … any assistance that anybody can give us, we’re happy to take.”
To find a list of Second Harvest’s mobile pantries, go to shcfb.org/news-events/event-calendar.html. To donate to the food bank, go to shcfb.org/get-involved/donate/.
