The Sisters of Solace, a community of hospitality and healing for women survivors of trauma and addiction, organized Sleep Out St. Joe on Friday night, an event where local residents experience a night of homeless.
“Some of our friends have volunteered to spend the night out and be homeless and ask for financial support for their night out,” said Stacy Kerns, the executive director of Sisters of Solace. “All the proceeds go to Sisters of Solace.”
The event was held behind Ashland United Methodist Church, and about 15 volunteers set up tents or were prepared to sleep in their car during the cold night.
But the environment didn’t entirely replicate that of someone experiencing homelessness.
There was a food truck to provide dinner, and Mayor Bill McMurray proclaimed Friday, Nov. 13 as Sleep Out St. Joe Day.
The highlight of the night was guest speaker Cristine McDonald, who survived nearly two decades as a homeless, drug-addicted prostitute on the streets of Kansas City. She said her life was redeemed and transformed by the gospel.
She is now an internationally recognized author and consultant in the fight against human trafficking. She is also completely blind and is still helping to deliver vulnerable women from exploitation.
“There’s a whole lot of me out there,” McDonald said. “Sisters of Solace is an opportunity for girls who were like me to become women like me today. It takes a village, it takes a community.”
Homeless women tend to be more invisible than men, which is why they are a high-risk population for human trafficking.
“People think human trafficking is moving people from place to place, or they're thinking like Kansas City and we're gonna have people lined up on streets, that’s not the case,” said Christi Miller, the president of Break Every Chain, an organization that brings awareness to and helps fight human trafficking. “It's people being exploited for money, for drugs, for rent. They live and look normal to the community, but their outside life is not, so they're being trafficked by somebody that should be a caring adult or friend.”
While Sleep Out St. Joe is beneficial, it’s hard to recreate the hardships of the homeless.
“I will tell you that I spent all day preparing to be homeless for the night, like loading up my car with blankets and hats and gloves and everything that I would need to stay warm for the night,” Kerns said. “But if I were to suddenly find myself with nowhere to go, I wouldn't have that luxury. I wouldn't be able to prepare like I am tonight.”