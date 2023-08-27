TRINA CLARK

Sisters of Solace Executive Director Trina Clark shows off a candle that women in the program handcraft.

 Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW

Sisters of Solace is planning a new outlet to provide its body care products that support the women in the program.

Sisters of Solace is a residential program providing shelter for women who are survivors of sex trafficking, trauma and addiction. The one-year program provides them with access to health care, GED preparation and a job making the products. It’s currently being revised to become a two-year program.

