Years ago, leaders of a local social service agency agreed that Christmas should be enjoyed by every family who wants to celebrate the holiday.
That goal looked dicey late last week, but on Thursday the Adopt-A-Family program met its goal to provide gifts to everyone on its list, according to AFL-CIO Community Services Executive Director Nichi Seckinger.
“I can happily say that we managed to pull this off,” Seckinger said. “Everyone has been taken care of, whether through the agency’s gift room or through public adoption.”
Seckinger said it isn't clear why the program was so far behind its normal rate of matching families with adopters, but that was the case last Friday when 246 families still needed to be helped.
The community stepped up over the next 48 hours through a revolving door of goodwill. In rapid succession, 125 families were able to be processed by staff and volunteers within the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program.
“Getting so close to the holiday, they’re worried. The families want to know that they’re OK,” Seckinger said. “Saturday, Monday and Tuesday here were just a madhouse – in the best way possible.”
Besides the obvious good news, there’s more underneath the surface.
In total, more than 717 families will have presents for Christmas day, and that’s because many of those who sought help after the program's application deadline will have their children adopted, too.
“We’ll be calling those families and seeing if they managed to come together, put something together for the holiday," Seckinger said. "And if they didn’t, then we’ll let them come in and shop (in the gift room).”
Individuals or groups still can help with the program, as AFL-CIO made funds available for 88 seniors and disabled adults. The agency needs volunteers to shop for gifts for those people and deliver them.
Jon Carr has helped deliver gifts through AFL-CIO for the past eight years.
“I like to go out and meet and visit with a family,” Carr said.
His grandson Spencer, 20, and granddaughter Seneca, 13, are a part of the delivery tradition. They share fond memories of the experience, such as when Spencer learned how to drive during one season's deliveries.
“It was pretty stressful, and it was a lot of fun because I spent a lot of time with Grandpa, and he got to show me the streets of St. Joe,” Spencer Carr said. “Which way is a one-way and which way has two ways.”
The group joked that the youngest, Seneca, will get her opportunity to learn how to drive during the Christmas delivery season in a couple of years.
The three agreed that the experience of delivering presents is humbling.
“It’s sad knowing that there are people less fortunate, that might not be able to have Christmas,” Seneca Carr said. “It’s really nice to see the look of relief on their faces when they get all the presents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.