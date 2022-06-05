Members of St. Joseph’s homeless community will have access to a new resource beginning next week.
Community Missions Corps is opening its cold-weather shelter, My Brother’s House, located at 700 Olive St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the homeless to use for showering and other vital resources.
The shelter will not be used for overnight stays. Two individuals at a time will be able to use the bathroom and take showers before the next individuals can have their turn.
The resource begins June 7 and will remain open between 1 and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays until the end of August.
“They’ll have availability of bottled water, snacks as well as hygiene kits, sunscreen, clothing, socks and stuff,” said Rachael Bittiker, executive director at Community Missions. “I’m not aware of anywhere in the St. Joseph area that (homeless individuals) can go shower at.”
Bittiker said a shower could offer some people who are looking for work the opportunity to show up to an interview with an appearance that may give them a better chance of getting hired.
“This would be a great opportunity to use this resource for that as well,” Bittiker said. “Then through the outreach workers to get them into their services to help them out with resources in the community and workforce development, it’s always the thing that we need to push and we do push.”
An outreach worker will be available by appointment for individuals who want to know about the resources available to them. However, Bittiker said the cold-weather shelter will not be a place to “hang out” after people take a shower.
The idea for the resource hub on Tuesdays and Thursdays manifested after Community Missions staff spoke with leaders from the Continuum of Care, a network of agencies that aim to combat homelessness, and the local groups realized there was a need.
Health department officials also have expressed interest in helping do some testing for diseases that can plague the homeless community.
Resources for the homeless were rare during the COVID-19 outbreak. Many people were forced to socially distance themselves outdoors. Cooling centers many people relied on were closed during the pandemic.
