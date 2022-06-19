The Soles for Christ shoe distribution program marks 20 years of giving away free shoes to kindergartners to high schoolers in the area in 2022. Typically about 1,200 pairs of shoes are given away per year.
Soles for Christ is looking for additional shoe donations as the program expands to include students in two more Missouri counties this year, Clinton and DeKalb.
Last year the program, which is run through AFL-CIO Community Services, gave out 778 pairs of shoes, which is less than what’s normally distributed. Typically about 1,200 pairs are given to students in Buchanan and Andrew counties in Missouri and Doniphan County, Kansas.
Most of the shoes stay in Buchanan County, and that means the program provides about 10% of the shoes for students in the local school district.
Last year’s lower demand may have been because of a child tax credit payment that was released two weeks before the giveaway event, so parents may have had more money in their pockets.
AFL-CIO Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said some of those extra shoes went to various schools so children could have new pairs during the school year.
“We do have more shoes this year than we have had in the past, but ironically, we still have a lot of shoe sizes that we have none of,” Seckinger said.
She recommends those interested in donating call the Help Me Hotline at 816-364-1131 to ask what sizes are needed. Donations can be purchased from retail stores or online. The only stipulations are they need to be new shoes that could be used in a gym class. Donations can be dropped off at AFL-CIO at 1203 N. Sixth St.
Shoes will be distributed on Aug. 2 and 3 at the Civic Arena in Downtown St. Joseph.
This will mark the 20th year for the Soles for Christ shoe program, and most of that time volunteers and staff were fitting kids between the ages of kindergarten and seniors in high school with shoes inside the Fab-U-Less Finds thrift store.
“(The Civic Arena) goes so much faster, but it did require an increase in volunteers because we have to have volunteers stationed at each station,” Seckinger said. “Kidsight is coming again this year. They provide free eye exams for any children that would like to participate and they give them vouchers to help them get glasses as well.”
Seckinger added that Second Harvest Community Food Bank also is considering participating this year, and last year a local utility company met with families.
“That is kind of a one-stop shop – we envisioned that a long time ago,” Seckinger said. “(We’ve) wanted to do something where they could maybe even have like their school physicals and things like that all done in one place, so we’re slowly trying to build on that idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.