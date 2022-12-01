It takes a lot of time and energy to hunt down a buck, but once you do, it’s a lot easier to give back to the community.
The Share the Harvest program allows hunters to donate surplus venison supply to local food pantries. In St. Joseph, the meat gets delivered to Second Harvest Food Pantry and their partner agencies.
Corey Ripper, director of logistics at Second Harvest, said from July of 2021 to June 2022, their food pantry and partner agencies received a combined 7,300 pounds of deer meat through the Share the Harvest program.
He said receiving large donations of protein allows the food pantry to stretch their dollar.
“Sourcing protein is difficult for us, with the prices and transportation costs of getting stuff here,” Ripper said. “So, whenever we can receive a protein donation such as Share the Harvest, it allows us to use those funds that we would (use) typically when we're buying protein to buy produce or shelf-stable goods."
He said this benefits the food-insecure population by adding variety to the food they are able to receive.
“It allows for more of a lean meat to be distributed through our system, instead of like a hamburger or a sausage or any kind of pork product. It’s a little bit leaner for if you’re health conscious, for seniors.”
Ripper said Share the Harvest meat is donated to food pantries at random whenever there is supply. It’s typically donated to smaller, partner agencies to distribute, but Second Harvest receives large donations when there’s too much to take to a smaller pantry.
He said they try to distribute the meat as soon as possible, and it typically goes out at mobile pantries. They usually receive large donations like this when it gets closer to the end of hunting season.
According to a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation, 197,922 deer were harvested in the state during the November Firearms season. In Buchanan County, there were 631 total harvested during that time.
To participate in the Share the Harvest program, hunters take their deer to an approved processor and tell the processor they would like to donate a portion or all of the meat to Share the Harvest. From there, the processor prepares the venison and it later gets donated to a local food pantry.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, approved processors in northwest Missouri include:
Brown Custom Meats, Pattonsburg
TK’s Processing, Jamesport
Yoder Sausage, Jamesport
Brendle’s Butcher Block LLC, Gower
Deer Run Processing, Stanberry
Thomas Farm Quality Meats, Ridgeway
Sunrise Meats, LLC, Princeton
Clark's Custom Meat Company in St. Joseph told News-Press NOW they are not participating in the Share the Harvest program this year.
Share the Harvest is put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Conservation Federation of Missouri. To learn more about the program, go to mdc.mo.gov.
