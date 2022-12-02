It takes a lot of time and energy to hunt down a buck, but once you do, it’s a lot easier to give back to the community.
The Share the Harvest program allows hunters to donate surplus venison to local food pantries. In St. Joseph, the meat gets delivered to Second Harvest Community Food Bank and its partner agencies.
Corey Ripper, director of logistics at Second Harvest, said from July 2021 to June 2022, the food pantry received a combined 7,300 pounds of deer meat through the Share the Harvest program. He said donations of protein allow the food pantry to stretch its dollars. The money that would be spent on protein now can go towards other things, like more produce or shelf-stable goods.
"It’s really beneficial to us to receive donated protein, which in turn is beneficial to those that are food insecure because we can offer more product,” Ripper said.
He said deer meat donations also help by adding variety to the food people can receive.
“It allows for more of a lean meat to be distributed through our system instead of like a hamburger or a sausage or any kind of pork product. It’s a little bit leaner for if you’re health conscious, for seniors.”
Ripper said Second Harvest tries to distribute the meat as soon as possible, and it typically goes out to mobile pantries. Large donations usually are received when it gets closer to the end of hunting season.
According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, 197,922 deer were harvested in the state during the November firearms season. In Buchanan County, there were 631 deer harvested during that time.
To participate in the Share the Harvest program, hunters take their deer to an approved processor and say they would like to donate a portion or all of the meat to Share the Harvest. From there, the processor prepares the venison and it gets donated to a local food pantry.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, approved processors in Northwest Missouri include:
Brown Custom Meats, Pattonsburg
TK’s Processing, Jamesport
Yoder Sausage, Jamesport
Brendle’s Butcher Block LLC, Gower
Deer Run Processing, Stanberry
Thomas Farm Quality Meats, Ridgeway
Sunrise Meats, LLC, Princeton
Clark's Custom Meat Company in St. Joseph told News-Press NOW it is not participating in the Share the Harvest program this year.
Share the Harvest is put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Conservation Federation of Missouri. To learn more about the program, go to mdc.mo.gov.
