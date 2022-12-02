Share the Harvest

If hunters would like to donate some or all of their deer meat to the Share the Harvest program, they must go through an approved processor, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

It takes a lot of time and energy to hunt down a buck, but once you do, it’s a lot easier to give back to the community.

The Share the Harvest program allows hunters to donate surplus venison to local food pantries. In St. Joseph, the meat gets delivered to Second Harvest Community Food Bank and its partner agencies.

