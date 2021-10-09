You could view AFL-CIO Community Services as the front door to anyone seeking assistance because the agency’s staff mans the hotline that connects folks to help.
Nichi Seckinger was literally handed the keys to the organization the last week of September by Penny Adams, her mother, after Seckinger spent 12 years working under her management.
The Help Me Hotline, 816-364-1131, can be called by anyone. There isn’t an income requirement.
“It’s essential to the community — for people to know where to go to get the help they need,” Seckinger said. “Without United Way dollars, our agency would not be able to function.”
AFL-CIO also is responsible for the annual Adopt-A-Family Christmas program as well as Soles for Christ, which provides shoes to kids at the beginning of the school year. It also is one of the United Way’s 17 partner agencies.
The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is currently in the middle of its annual fundraising campaign. The goal this year is to raise $2.4 million for the agencies the United Way partners with.
“All the agencies want to help as many people as possible, so rather than try to hold funds, they figure out as long as we don’t have program overlaps, as long as we’re getting as much bang for our buck, it’s helping everyone,” Seckinger said.
For every dollar raised during the United Way’s campaign, more than 92 cents goes toward local programs.
Ben Fliegel is the general manager at Candlewood Suites, and he is on the United Way’s community investment council. His relationship with the organization began in 2018 when he took the United Way’s Leadership St. Joseph class.
That introduced Fliegel to local connections like the Bartlett Center and United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri.
Regarding UCP, he learned about the supported employment services program, which pairs individuals with disabilities and a coach with area employers. Candlewood Suites currently employs a woman who came to the business through the program, he said.
“We had the assistance from their job coach consistently throughout (Anastasia’s) employment,” Fliegel said. “Now, she’s at the same speed as my other employees and UCP is less involved, but we still have them as a resource.”
Anyone can volunteer with the United Way to review and help decide where funds raised through the annual campaign end up during the allocations process.
“They allocate their money in the community using the community’s feedback,” Fliegel said.
That process includes volunteers reviewing three agencies each over the course of a few meetings.
For instance, the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council hosted volunteers at Safety Town inside the Civic Arena over the summer. It presented allocations volunteers with examples of what the agency does on an annual basis and even opened up its books for full transparency.
Fliegel is also on the board of the Bartlett Center, and he said he is proud of the fact that the program can consistently rely on the United Way to be there for it.
“The Bartlett Center itself has a great new partner that we established last year,” Fliegel said. “The North American Savings Bank, in addition to the city’s $1.2 million Horace Mann project, which will allow us to expand our license and take in more kids and serve more families.”
