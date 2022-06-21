Nearly 200 seniors celebrated the first day of summer with the annual Silver and Gold Mini Golf Tournament at Cool Crest Garden Golf.
This is the third year for the event, and organizer Jane Graves with the Silver and Gold Senior Club of Northwest Missouri said it grows every year.
“Last year we had over 100 people, this year — we’re on year three ... and we’ve got 195 seniors coming out to play mini-golf,” Graves said.
Susie Dudley was at the event last year and Tuesday she was playing with Jeannie Weber, Judy McCoy and her husband, Dave Dudley. McCoy took home first place last year.
“There’s so many friends out here at Silver and Gold,” Susie Dudley said. “We just came out to have a lot of fun.”
Dudley is looking forward to attending Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University. She and her husband have been season ticket holders to Arrowhead Stadium for 45 years.
“I haven’t gotten Patrick Mahomes' autograph. I have Travis Kelce’s, but I want Patrick Mahomes,” Susie Dudley said.
The club is a free outreach program through Meierhoffer that many agencies partner with for events. At the monthly lunches at Word Of Life Church, the group is educated on risk assessments with medications, mobility and health advice.
The club of 1,600 members is made up of individuals 60 and older. Members pride themselves on giving back to the community, like with the United Way’s Stuff the Bus school supplies donation program. They also support Grace House and Pivotal Point Transitional Housing.
“This is their chance to be a part of the community,” Graves said.
