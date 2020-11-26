The year has been tough for senior citizens as many have been unable to see family due to the pandemic. But at Christmas, people have an opportunity to make the lives of older adults a little brighter.
A program called "Be A Santa to a Senior" run by Home Instead Senior Care features a gift tree located inside of the St. Joseph Price Chopper. People have from now until Dec. 14 to pick an ornament off the tree with gifts for a senior. Gifts include toiletries and essential items as well as blankets.
People can buy gifts, wrap them and leave them at the customer service section of the store. Gifts will be delivered by Home Instead staff to the recipients.
About 150 seniors are expected to receive gifts, and Deanna Utz, one of the organizers from Home Instead Care, said this is something that is especially important this year.
"They've been, many of them, locked in isolation for months now almost, you know, a year. So a lot of times they don't get out or have had the ability to have relatives ... visit them who usually provide them with these items," Utz said.
Pam Wall, a homecare consultant at Home Instead, said the agency will ensure that every senior receives gifts and she expects great turnout from the community.
"If perhaps one ornament isn't taken off the tree, we will still make sure that that senior gets a gift," Wall said. "It doesn't take a lot to buy some toiletry items like toothpaste, mouthwash, and blankets."