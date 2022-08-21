St. Joseph resident plays snooker

Galen Mairs lines up a snooker shot Thursday at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. The number of people visiting the center has been steadily increasing over the past six months, Administrator Jule Noel said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

After an extended period of lower COVID-19 cases and safety measures, attendance at area senior centers is rebounding.

It’s a change that took a long time to catch hold but hopefully is a long-term indicator, said Julie Noel, manager of the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.

