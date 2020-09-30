Second Harvest Community Food Bank addresses hunger for multiple age demographics, and in October the agency will begin a new senior box program aimed at helping those older than 60.
Inside its 19-county coverage area, Second Harvest plans to distribute 1,000 boxes in the first month. The boxes contain things like milk, apples, green beans, chili, mixed fruit, spaghetti and pasta sauce, among other things.
The boxes are distributed at mobile pantry sites, and residents in St. Joseph can pick up them up on Wednesdays at Second Harvest, according to CEO Chad Higdon.
“This really will complement ... opportunities they have through other resources, through us and brick-and-mortar pantries,” Higdon said. “It’s really tailored toward their diet, so you’ll see a lot of products that (are) low-sodium and and of those kind of things.”
Second Harvest staff encourage folks to reach to find out if they qualify. That would require them being 60 or older and making less than $17,226 for an individual and $23,274 for a married couple. However the safest way to find out if someone or a family qualifies is by contacting Second Harvest at 816-364-3663.
“When you look at the future and the aging population and the fact that a lot of businesses, employers don’t offer pension anymore… it’s one of the reasons that this program started,” Higdon said.
“We have some access to numbers through like the Missouri Hunger Atlas, it’ll show kind of senior populations in need,” Higdon said. “We tie some of that distribution based on where we see the need.”
Of course, seniors aren’t the only age demographic Second Harvest assists. Both Backpack Buddies and Campus Cupboards feed food-insecure, school-aged children and their families.