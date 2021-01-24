To mark its 40th year, Second Harvest Community Food Bank will be extending its reach by holding 40 mobile pantries every month beginning in March.
The food bank serves 19 counties in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, and the demand for food has never been higher than during the pandemic caused by COVID-19. Last year the food bank broke just about every record it had as far as distribution, and Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes said the agency already is on track to do so again in 2021.
Second Harvest’s humble beginnings came in 1981 with the distribution of USDA cheese.
“It's a little under 56,000 pounds in that first year,” Haynes said. “Last year ... we're over 9 million pounds. Obviously it’s not just USDA cheese anymore.”
Forty mobile pantries every month operating Monday through Friday means there will be almost two pantries per day. To find the full list of distribution sites, go to shcfb.org/news-events/event-calendar.html.
In its beginning, Second Harvest was more of a brick-and-mortar based entity, but mobile pantries have allowed the nonprofit to identify strategic locations and meet the demand for food. Second Harvest trucks transfer products for outreach programs in schools like Backpack Buddies and Campus Cupboards.
“Backpack Buddies is always something Second Harvest is kind of known for, but there's so many other things -- the senior boxes and, of course, the mobile pantries,” Megan Kennedy-Stickley, the new logistics coordinator at Second Harvest, said.
Kennedy-Stickley had worked in the public administrator’s office since 2006, and served as its leader for four years.
“As the public administrator, a lot of my clients utilized Second Harvest services,” Kennedy-Stickley said. “I'm excited to continue my career here and look forward to the future for the agency and for all the individuals that we serve.”
Second Harvest hosts various “fill the van” fundraising drives outside different grocery stores every month. To find out where the next fundraiser will be or to make monetary donations, go online to shcfb.org. Every dollar donated to the food bank is estimated to provide three local meals.