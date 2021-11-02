Second Harvest to give away turkeys for holiday season

A local organization is making sure people in the area can have a special meal during the upcoming holiday season.
Second Harvest Community Food Bank is preparing for its Turkey Day and Turkey Express Day giveaways. Through the programs, those in need receive a free turkey dinner for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
“At Second Harvest, we love caring for families especially around the holidays,” said Andrew Foster, Second Harvest volunteer coordinator. “And so we’re excited to announce that the Turkey Day 2021 will be coming up in just a few weeks, where we have the privilege of distributing big, frozen turkeys, boxes with all the fixings and some fresh produce to hundreds of hungry families in the region.”
Also included in the boxes will be cake mix and potatoes.
During the next two months, Foster said Second Harvest will be distributing 1,500 turkeys in boxes during the Turkey Day and Turkey Express giveaways
For a family to receive a turkey box during the holiday season, families have to pick up a voucher, which will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Second Harvest, 915 Douglas St. Those seeking vouchers are asked to use the volunteer center entrance.
The vouchers require no qualifications except for a photo ID. Vouchers are one per household and families can choose to receive a turkey box for either Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Boxes for Thanksgiving will be distributed Nov. 18, and the Christmas boxes will be handed out Dec. 23.
“Turkey Day is one of our favorite days of the year,” Foster said. “We have wonderful volunteer support, lots of folks will come in and distribute those turkeys. But, of course, what we do at Thanksgiving and Christmas time really Second Harvest does every day regionwide through our mobile food pantries and through our partner agencies.”
Volunteers can reach out to Second Harvest, and the organization can find the best time and place for them to serve either at the food bank or one of the regional distribution sites.
“There are many families struggling, particularly right now, and we don’t want any family to go without a holiday meal,” Foster said. “And so whether that be Turkey Day or the Holiday Express, we love coming alongside families within the area and blessing them with that meal.”
