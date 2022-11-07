Inflation and supply-chain concerns have been impacting everyone from big retailers to local consumers, and one organization is doing its part to try to relieve some of the pressure.
Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a mobile pantry pick-up on Monday that allowed people to drive up and collect fresh produce, free of charge. Andrew Foster, Second Harvest volunteer coordinator, said the pickup was one of the biggest ones they’ve ever seen in St. Joseph.
“Second Harvest serves 19 counties -- 15 in Missouri, four in Kansas -- and this line is super long,” Foster said. “We'll have served probably close to 1,500 individuals. We don't celebrate that but you better believe we're proud to fight hunger in the region and to stand in the gap for families in need. Of course, everyone is feeling the pinch when it comes to the cost of food as these families are experiencing it. So are we at Second Harvest but we're doing our very best with the support of our donors and other entities to do our very best to care for families in need.”
The annual inflation rate for the United States is 8.2% for the 12 months that ended September 2022 after rising 8.3% previously, according to U.S. Labor Department data published Oct. 13.
Mackenzie Osborn, Second Harvest communications coordinator, said that they've felt the impact of supply-chain issues and inflation.
“With inflation this year, we have noticed that we have had a lot of trouble purchasing foods as well because we purchased all of the food that goes to these fresh mobile pantries and we have had to make a couple of cutbacks on locations,” Osborn said. “So we've definitely seen an uptick of people at our remaining mobiles because people are having to travel to the ones that are remaining. I think during the holiday season we’ll definitely see a large uptick in clients in all of our programs because there's a lot of different holiday events that people are trying to provide for and try to have this sense of normalcy in their lives and when they need help with that. We do various events such as Turkey Day, which will be on the 17th of this month for those that received their ticket. And we also do a winter version of that where we do hams. So we try our best to make sure that these people can have something normal."
Brandi Morris has been volunteering with Second Harvest for several years and she thinks that organizations like Second Harvest are great for the community because they help in many different ways.
“I personally just like volunteering. I have been down here for two years and I’ve brought coworkers from American Family down with me,” Morris said. “And it's just kind of a privilege and a blessing to be able to come out and help everybody. I have heard from many coworkers and friends about how it's just a shock whenever you go to the grocery store and actually have to purchase items. This is just a little supplement to help make ends meet.”
More information about Second Harvest's mobile pantries can be found at www.shcfb.org/.
