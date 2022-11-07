Second Harvest Volunteers

Second Harvest volunteers work to give produce to those attending a mobile food pantry Monday in St. Joseph.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Inflation and supply-chain concerns have been impacting everyone from big retailers to local consumers, and one organization is doing its part to try to relieve some of the pressure.

Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a mobile pantry pick-up on Monday that allowed people to drive up and collect fresh produce, free of charge. Andrew Foster, Second Harvest volunteer coordinator, said the pickup was one of the biggest ones they’ve ever seen in St. Joseph.

