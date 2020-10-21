Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph has received $359,288 in CARES Act funding.
Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to be divided among Missouri's six regional food banks, including Second Harvest, to help citizens who continue to rely on food assistance.
The food banks serve the needs of more than 1,000 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters and other meal sites across the state, according to a press release
"Protecting the health and well-being of Missourians is a key component of our Show Me Strong Recovery Plan," Parson said in the release. "This additional funding for food banks will help ensure continued access to good nutrition for Missouris vulnerable citizens during these challenging times."