Second Harvest promotes National Volunteer Month

April celebrates and recognizes the vital role volunteers play year-round in the success of many organizations like Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
“April is National Volunteer Month, but really at Second Harvest, every month is National Volunteer Month,” said Andrew Foster, Second Harvest volunteer coordinator. “We're a volunteer-driven organization. We literally could not do what we do without volunteer support and key partners, whether those are businesses, churches, civic organizations, schools, individuals or families.”
While COVID-19 had a big effect on help from businesses and organizations, Foster said volunteer rates finally have returned to pre-pandemic numbers.
“Thankfully, folks, businesses and churches are coming back,” Foster said. “Now spring and summer have a particular volunteer need here at Second Harvest. There are a lot of things that happen in spring and summer that don't happen throughout the course of the school year. So we especially need some volunteer help through the spring and summer months.”
With summer right around the corner, Second Harvest is looking for volunteers for its No Hunger Summer lunch program for kids.
“The program is every day Monday through Friday throughout the course of the summer,” Foster said. “Second Harvest has feeding sites throughout the region where kids can pick up a free sack lunch. It literally takes hundreds of volunteers every week to support the No Hunger Summer program. It's kind of a low ask. We're looking for volunteers to commit one hour or a lunch hour to pick up some sack lunches, set up at a feeding site and distribute free snack lunches to kids.”
While the program is a great resource for local kids, Foster said it would not be possible without help from the community.
In addition to No Hunger Summer, Second Harvest also will host Fill the Van food drives during the next few months.
“Those are food drives at local grocery stores every Thursday,” Foster said. “All those nonperishable food items support our Campus Cupboards. Those are food pantries on campus at middle schools and high schools throughout the region. So every Thursday throughout the summer, we need folks to help us collect some items, encourage folks to give.”
There also are other opportunities to volunteer with Second Harvest outside of the two upcoming programs.
“We always are looking for folks to come on-site here at the warehouse, packing food boxes, sorting donations and preparing food for distribution,” Foster said. “Groups as small as five and as large as 25 can join us here in the warehouse and do that type of work. So there's something for everybody, no matter your age, skillset, ability. We desperately need some help around here.”
Foster emphasized just how vital volunteers are to Second Harvest’s success.
“We serve 19 counties and two different states,” Foster said. “Tens of millions of pounds of food are distributed every year and none of that can happen without volunteers. Whether those are folks in our county, agencies or the hundreds of volunteers here at the warehouse, week-in and week-out preparing food for distribution."
