With the U.S. Department of Agriculture ending its free summer meal program, some local children may be struggling to find consistent sources of food. But programs like No Hunger Summer are working to change that.
The campaign through Second Harvest Community Food Bank stresses that kids can visit one of its food sites throughout the summer and get lunch, free of charge.
Jackie Auxier, the children’s initiative coordinator for Second Harvest, said lunches are made Monday through Friday through the summer and are available for children.
“It’s free for the ages from zero to 18 years old. They can go somewhere every day and get their lunch, in a lot of the apartment complexes and some churches and things like that,” Auxier said.
Second Harvest serves 19 counties in total, four of which are in Kansas and 15 in Missouri, including Buchanan County. There are nine locations in the county where Second Harvest distributes food to the community.
“Goals are always to get as many as we can because we know there’s a lot of hungry kids. We just want to encourage the kids to come eat a free meal. But we want to help people. So that’s what we do,” Auxier said.
The program tries to keep lunches balanced with milk, meat, grains and either vegetables or fruits.
“We have guidelines we have to serve as the certain foods within that guidelines. Less sugar, there’s always the meat, the grain and vegetable and fruit as well as milk. We do a balanced smell and it is USDA approved,” Auxier said.
So far this year, the Second Harvest has served over 230,000 meals, volunteered over 40,000 hours, raised over $510,000 and distributed almost 1 million fresh mobile pounds.
For those interested, there are different opportunities to get involved in through Second Harvest.
“We have a lot of volunteer opportunities We’re just constantly getting people ... backpack buddies, after-school snacks, No Hunger Summer, senior boxes ... We also have mobile food trucks that take produce and proteins out to the community and fill up your car,” Auxier said.
