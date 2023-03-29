CEO Chad Higdon, right, of Second Harvest Community Food Bank, addresses audience members Wednesday during the agency's presentation after receiving a state grant for almost $1.6 million. A record 11.4 million pounds of food were distributed in 2021, after 9.9 million pounds in 2020, according to Second Harvest's website.
Second Harvest Community Food Bank is laying the groundwork to expand its facility, and the agency took a major step forward this week thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the state.
The grant, which uses American Rescue Plan Act funds, doesn't take care of the full project cost, but it covers a significant portion of the required funds, Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon said.
"We're really excited," he said. "We know there's a lot more work to do, but this really is going to further our mission, especially with the volume of progress that we've distributed, you know, in the last several years. It's really, kind of, changed our distribution methods, and really, this is going to help support our future vision."
The grant's full total is $1,589,638. Including other fundraising efforts, Second Harvest has just over $1.9 million of the $3.5 million price tag, according to a Second Harvest press release.
Increasing flexibility and how much food the agency can handle is a necessity because numbers are outpacing annual projections. Second Harvest distributed 9.9 million pounds of food in 2020 and a record 11.4 million pounds of food in 2021, according to the agency's website.
But those kinds of numbers weren't expected for another decade, so adaptations are having to be made, Higdon said.
"A lot of the programs that were there during the (COVID-19) pandemic have gone away," he said. "That's additional staff benefits and stimulus payments, and a lot of USDA food programs are not there anymore. So our shelves, the food that we actually have to get out, isn't going as far."
The project will increase facility capacity by 11,500 square feet, providing a pickup area and two additional docks for unloading.
The expanded space also will increase storage ability to keep more fresh food, especially produce, Higdon said.
"There will be a lot of opportunity to, really kind of, see what's out there, but a lot of it will just require refrigeration," he said. "It gives us capacity to better evaluate what's there and to be able to receive things that we might otherwise have to turn away."
