Chad Higdon talking about grant

CEO Chad Higdon, right, of Second Harvest Community Food Bank, addresses audience members Wednesday during the agency's presentation after receiving a state grant for almost $1.6 million. A record 11.4 million pounds of food were distributed in 2021, after 9.9 million pounds in 2020, according to Second Harvest's website.

Second Harvest Community Food Bank is laying the groundwork to expand its facility, and the agency took a major step forward this week thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the state.

The grant, which uses American Rescue Plan Act funds, doesn't take care of the full project cost, but it covers a significant portion of the required funds, Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon said.

