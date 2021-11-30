Second Harvest Food Bank is making its Christmas wish list in the hope that community members will help supply meals to people in need this holiday season.
This year’s “12 Days of Christmas” donation program might suggest there are only a dozen days to donate items, but people actually have the entire month of December to contribute.
“The ‘12 Days of Christmas’ is a food drive that we do for the whole month of December, not just the first 12 days, but what we are looking for are 12 items,” Melissa Ryser, development specialist at Second Harvest, said. “Like a Christmas list ... we’re looking to bundle together into family packs that we give through the school districts to families with children so that it can supplement groceries for the weekend or holiday break, which is coming up, and things like that.”
The list consists of categories that Ryser said create balanced packs for families. She said not every food donation has to be from the list. It is more like a guide.
Each pack includes fruits, vegetables, grains and proteins.
This is the second year for the “12 Days of Christmas” program will run after seeing a lot of success in 2021.
“December is a good month where people are thinking of others and wanting to give generously,” Ryser said. “It really took off and made us realize that this is a good time of year to be asking people for this. It’s not a ton. Twelve items only equals a small financial investment, but it helps a family for a whole weekend or part of a holiday break and that’s really important to those people. People have the opportunity to give back in a way that is very meaningful to others.”
If you have items to donate, they can be dropped off at Second Harvest Food Bank, 915 Douglas St., or at one of the six participating grocery store locations.
For more information on the items needed and drop-off sites, go to shcfb.org/.
