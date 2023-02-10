Second Harvest fundraiser

Members of the community gather for the annual Second Harvest Community Food Bank fundraising kickoff. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Second Harvest Community Food Bank officially kicked off its annual fundraiser on Friday with a head start of more than $200,000 thanks to early community donations.

Members of the community, including donors, partners and volunteers, gathered at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum for the announcement, which was followed by a meal provided by Ugly Duck Catering. 

