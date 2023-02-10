Second Harvest Community Food Bank officially kicked off its annual fundraiser on Friday with a head start of more than $200,000 thanks to early community donations.
Members of the community, including donors, partners and volunteers, gathered at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum for the announcement, which was followed by a meal provided by Ugly Duck Catering.
Donations for the annual fund began at the start of the year, with a goal of raising $880,000. The organization's fiscal year began in July and will run through June.
Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest, said the group already has raised $213,000 with help of the community.
"We are trying to do the best we can to continue to meet the need ... we see families struggling," Higdon said. "This is helping our planning around food distribution, Backpack Buddies and mobile pantry distribution. It's a plan for the future to continue to be there for families."
Higdon said the funding campaign is a great opportunity for the community to see what Second Harvest does to help those who are in need of its services.
"The campaign really promotes and creates awareness around our need, and so we'll engage local businesses and individuals that traditionally step up and help us," Higdon said.
Higdon said that the continuing mission of the organization would not be possible without the support of donors, partners and volunteers.
"It really does take a village ... we don't do what we do without the support and the volunteers that have really put it all together," Higdon said.
Maleah Lankford, communications specialist for Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare, volunteers her time to bring food to those who need it. She said the experience has been nothing short of rewarding.
"It is very fulfilling. Second Harvest is such a blessing to the community," Lankford said. "I think there's so many people in need of food, not just seniors, but to Backpack Buddies, to people who use the food bank, to all the different kinds of people ... just people who wouldn't have meals on the table if it wasn't for Second Harvest."
One of the tasks Lankford has with volunteering is delivering senior boxes once a month.
"We work with seniors every day, so we are familiar and know how to work with seniors and some specific needs that they have for home-based health care ... it just makes sense to volunteer with that," Lankford said. "I really do enjoy it. It's a lot of fun. And like I said, I've built relationships with all the people that I see each month."
Those interested in what the organization does behind the scenes can contact Second Harvest at 816-364-2663 or info@shcfb.org.
"They can call the office and we are always happy to give tours or put people into volunteer opportunities and help educate about what the organization is," Higdon said.
