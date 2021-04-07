The eighth annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” fundraiser began April 5 and will go until May 3. Local purchases from Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will directly benefit Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph and their ability to provide meals to those in need.
This nationwide event partners Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across the U.S. with different Feeding America food banks in their local communities. Blake Haynes, communications coordinator for Second Harvest, said this annual drive really shows the awareness of hunger.
“It shows the awareness of what it means to be hungry within the community when you have some of these big businesses, big corporations willing to pitch in and really address that need,” Haynes said.
There are two different ways that shoppers can help support Second Harvest. The first way is to simply round up your purchase at Walmart or Sam’s Club to the nearest dollar either in-store or on the app. Any extra change will go right to Second Harvest.
The second way to help includes purchasing specific items. There are 27 participating suppliers, including brands such as Coca-Cola, Campbell’s Soup and Great Value. Buying one of the participating products will give anywhere from 10 cents to 50 cents per item to Second Harvest.
Haynes said every penny counts, because Second Harvest is able to provide three meals to the local community for every dollar donated. In previous years, the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” fundraiser has raised upwards of $30,000, and at that rate, the food bank could provide 90,000 meals.
“We see hands-off approach fundraising like this … do very, very well,” Haynes said. “A lot of people are in that thought process of, it may only be 47 cents to me, but it can mean bringing hope and putting food on the table for somebody else that may be in need. And I think that awareness and that willingness to give back is so crucial, and it’s been amazing.”
Haynes said they aren’t yet sure how the pandemic will affect donations, but they are optimistic.
“We have seen a lot of community camaraderie and community willingness to kind of rally around each other throughout the pandemic,” Haynes said.
New numbers were recently released from Second Harvest Food Bank, stating that almost 52,000 people in their 19 surrounding counties aren’t sure where their next meal will be coming from. Out of that number, 14,000 people are food insecure in Buchanan County alone.
This number, which was released at the end of March, is down slightly from previous numbers but still higher than what Second Harvest is used to seeing. Haynes said pre-pandemic there were around 45,000 hungry people in the area. Peak pandemic numbers reached up to 64,000 before falling to 54,000 and now 52,000. He said while the numbers have gone down, that still is a very large number of individuals who need their help.
“That’s the overall mission and vision of our organization, is to provide those services, to supplement those needs, to really assist those individuals … whether that be severe food insecurity, whether that be a low-in-food insecurity, whatever it may be affecting that individual and that family, that’s what we’re here for,” Haynes said. “Just continuing to see those numbers kind of come down, it’s very encouraging.
Going forward, Second Harvest plans to continue trying to lower those numbers by holding their regular fundraisers, such as their upcoming “No Hunger Summer” program, and continuing with their increased number of mobile pantries.
More information about Second Harvest and the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” fundraiser can be found at shcfb.org and walmart.com.
